Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

