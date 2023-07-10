Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

