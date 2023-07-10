Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,529 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

