First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $846.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.