Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average of $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $276.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

