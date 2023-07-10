Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.65 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

