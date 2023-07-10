Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Medtronic accounts for 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.89 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

