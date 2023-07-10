Great Waters Wealth Management Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $525.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

