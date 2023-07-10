iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.01 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.