Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NSC opened at $226.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

