Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 217 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $226.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

