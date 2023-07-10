PSI Advisors LLC Has $889,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $457.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.82. The company has a market cap of $433.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

