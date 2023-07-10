Innova Wealth Partners Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 13.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

