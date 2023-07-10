Innova Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.