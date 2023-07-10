iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,896 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

