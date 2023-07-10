Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

