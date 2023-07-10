Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

