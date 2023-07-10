Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

SYY stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

