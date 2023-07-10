Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 84,800 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

TFC stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

