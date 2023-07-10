Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $69.35 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.