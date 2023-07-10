Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $89.87 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

