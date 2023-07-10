Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.