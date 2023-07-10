Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

