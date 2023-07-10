Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

