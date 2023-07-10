Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.46 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

