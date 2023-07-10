Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

ISRG stock opened at $331.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

