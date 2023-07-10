Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 3.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

