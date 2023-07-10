Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $286.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average of $289.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

