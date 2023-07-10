Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,008,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.97. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

