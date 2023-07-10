iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

