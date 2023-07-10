Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $337.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.77 and its 200 day moving average is $334.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.