Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

