Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 148.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,386 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

