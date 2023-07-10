Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,160 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

