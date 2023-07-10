Garland Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.