iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $272.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $276.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

