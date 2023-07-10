Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $912,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

