Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.76.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

