Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 5,011 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Block accounts for about 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $267,213.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,642,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,463. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 1.1 %

Block stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

About Block



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

