Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

