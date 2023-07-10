Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 317 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $489.43 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

