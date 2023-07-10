Advisor Resource Council Acquires 1,154 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.9% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 33,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 14,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $484.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.