Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $226.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

