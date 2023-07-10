PSI Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.