Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 273.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 13.7 %

IEP stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.39%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

