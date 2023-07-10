First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 4.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,565,000 after buying an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,949,000 after buying an additional 728,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

