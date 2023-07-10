Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

