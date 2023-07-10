Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

