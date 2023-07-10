39,089 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,471,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $44.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

