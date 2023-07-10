Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

